Diamond Fire Station commissioned

The new fire station (Ministry of Home Affairs photo)
The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday officially commissioned the $107.6 million Diamond Fire Station on the East Bank Demerara.

The ceremony was led by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, with attendees including Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham; Regional Police Commander # 4(b), Wayne DeHearte, Divisional Officer Hemchandra Persaud, and senior officials from the Guyana Fire Service.

 According to the release, the new Diamond Fire Station boasts a comprehensive range of modern amenities designed to enhance operational efficiency, support personnel welfare, and deliver faster, more effective emergency response services. At the heart of the station is a fully equipped control room, which serves as the nerve centre for dispatching units and monitoring fire-related incidents in real time. A spacious conference room facilitates strategic planning sessions, team briefings, interagency coordination, and training workshops.

