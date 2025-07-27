DPP silent on reported 10-year sentencing proposal in Orin Boston case

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is facing questions over a reported joint recommendation for a 10-year starting sentence for Sherwin Peters, the police rank who was convicted of killing Essequibo businessman Orin Boston in his bed.

On July 10, Peters was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Justice Sandil Kissoon, who dismissed the 10-year proposal after noting that no evidence was submitted to support it. The judge made it clear that the court could not give weight to a recommendation lacking justification, especially in a case involving the fatal shooting of a civilian in his home.

Justice Kissoon acknowledged that Peters had no legal representation throughout the trial the only reason cited to explain the reduced starting point but said that alone was not sufficient to warrant such leniency. He also rejected arguments from both the prosecution and defence that financial compensation paid to Boston’s widow by the State should be considered a mitigating factor, noting that Guyana’s laws only permit such consideration when compensation is personally paid by the offender.