File on death of motorcyclist at Covent Garden sent to DPP – police

As investigations continue into the death of Gerald Da Silva, who was crushed to death by a truck on the Covent Garden public road, a file has been prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice, Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh says.

The 55-year-old motorcyclist of Lot 10 Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, was crushed to death by a truck in his home village on July 17.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 16.05 hours on the Covent Garden public road and involved a lorry – GAG 2043 – driven by 23-year-old Richard Kevin Ghani, of Alliance Road, Timehri, and a motorcycle – CL 9379 – ridden by Da Silva.