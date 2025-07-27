GBTI half-year after-tax profit up by 24%

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) registered an after-tax profit for the first half of this year of $2.23b, a 24% increase over the corresponding period last year.

In its unaudited half-year financial results published in the July 25th edition of Stabroek News, the bank noted that after-tax profit for the first half of 2024 was $1.8b.

In a statement accompanying the results, the Chairman of the bank, Suresh Beharry said that total assets over the six months grew by 41% driven by “disciplined expansion” in its loan and investment portfolios, enhanced efficiency and favourable market conditions.