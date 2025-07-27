GDF undertakes emergency medevac missions in Region 8

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on July 25th conducted two life-saving medical evacuation (medevac) operations in Region 8, airlifting patients in urgent need of maternal care from the hinterland communities of Taruka and Mahdia.
A release from the GDF said that the first mission responded to a maternal emergency involving a 24-year-old woman in Taruka, a remote village without a serviceable airstrip. Given the terrain and lack of access by road or fixed-wing aircraft, the GDF Air Corps deployed a helicopter to extract the patient.