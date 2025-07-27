Gov’t subsidy will enable free insurance for rice farmers

The crop insurance programme which was launched last week features a model where financing of premiums will be subsidised by government under a supplemental coverage option through a partnership with Indian agrochemical company, United Phosphorus Limited (UPL), and the United States’ Phillip Morris International (PMI), Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha says.

And while the government said that the pilot programme will be of a three-year duration, the Agriculture Minister says that it is likely to continue into the future as a means of mitigating risks to local rice farmers, given that emphasis will be placed on diversifying the economy so that agriculture plays a key role.

“All the rice farmers have signed up and all of them in Guyana, about 5,300 will be enrolled. The insurance covers loss of crops to flooding and drought, which are the two [factors] that affect farmers the most here in Guyana. The premiums will be paid to an insurance company who will pay the farmers, should these [natural disasters] happen…,” Mustapha told the Sunday Stabroek.