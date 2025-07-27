Guyana hands over new official residence to CARICOM Secretary-General

President Irfaan Ali yesterday handed over the new official residence of the CARICOM Secretary-General to the incumbent officeholder, Dr Carla Barnett, at a ceremony at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

According to President Ali “Guyana is steadfast in its support of regional integration…we are proud of the work of the Caribbean Community”. This new, modern residence “not only meets the standards expected of such a facility, but it also eases the commute and supports the effective functioning of the office of the Secretary-General…[the residence] would also bring the Secretary-General closer to the seat of the Secretariat itself”, the President said, according to a release from CARICOM.

Directing his remarks to the Secretary-General, President Ali thanked her for her continued service. “I wish you every success as you carry out your duties from your new residence. May the residence we hand over today, serve not only as a place of rest, but as a quiet symbol of our shared journey and of the future we are building together”, he said.