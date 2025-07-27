Guyana pledges bold leadership in biodiversity finance at global summit

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali on Thursday closed the inaugural Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit (GBAS) with a declaration of this country’s commitment to lead biodiversity financing efforts, calling the gathering a “turning point” for nature, people, and planet.

Highlighting the importance of moving from ambition to action, the Guyanese president said that Guyana will undertake a full assessment and documentation of its biodiversity assets in partnership with Yale University, the European Union, and other stakeholders. This initiative, he said, will position Guyana as one of the first countries globally to implement a fully standardized national biodiversity monitoring and information system, with baseline data and transparent accountability mechanisms.

“This summit marked not just a declaration, but a turning point for our planet. We are showing from the very inception that we want a transparent system one with measurement, evaluation, and accountability,” the President said.