Norton declines to respond on proposed judicial appointments

Opposition leader Aubrey Norton during his party’s press conference on Friday said he declined to respond to a letter from President Irfaan Ali seeking consultation on temporary judicial appointments, citing what he describes as the government’s unwillingness to engage in fair and meaningful dialogue.

Norton told reporters that he has chosen not to respond to the president’s proposal to appoint current Acting Chief Justice Roxane George as Acting Chancellor and recently appointed Justice of Appeal Navindra Singh as Acting Chief Justice while acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards is on vacation leave.

“No, I haven’t responded,” Norton told reporters, “because it does not require agreement, only meaningful consultation. But Irfaan Ali has not shown the ability to consult, much less meaningfully. I thought it would be a waste of time.”