Police Diamond Divisional HQ commissioned

Four state-of-the-art police facilities in Regional Division 4B were commissioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) yesterday.

These include the new Regional Division 4B Headquarters, the Provi-dence and Herstelling/ Farm Police Stations, and the Diamond Police Train-ing Facility, together representing an investment of some $441.97 million that is expected to improve policing, social services, and community empowerment, a MoHA release stated.

Considered the flagship facility of the day’s commissioning activities, the Diamond Divisional Head-quarters is a purpose-built command centre constructed at a cost of $195.8 million. It comes equipped with advanced operational features, including holding cells, interview and ID parade rooms, a witness room, and dedicated offices for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Traffic Division.