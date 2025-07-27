St. Joseph Mercy Hospital expands partnership with JIPA

In a move that could be seen as furthering Guyana’s goal of becoming a regional leader in complex healthcare delivery, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) and the Joint Independent Providers Association (JIPA) Network have renewed and expanded their strategic partnership to gain greater access to world-class medical care for patients in Guyana.

According to JIPA release yesterday, the decade-old partnership originally focused on facilitating access to specialised overseas treatment, has now been expanded to include joint efforts to bring advanced healthcare services and technology directly to Guyana through SJMH.

JIPA Network, headquartered in Miami, Florida, has spent more than two decades helping Caribbean and Latin American patients access specialised international care through medical travel, referrals, and health system integration. Its platform emphasises affordability, transparency, and continuity of care.