WIN claims about NGSA results baseless – Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has called out a candidate of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party for making what it described as an “irresponsible and reckless” statement regarding the integrity of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results.

The MoE in a release on Friday stated that WIN candidate, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley has alleged that “something was amiss” with the NGSA results based on the fact that there have been requests for reviews of marks.

The release made it clear that every examination system that is run responsibly, has mechanisms in place for review, and that every year, there are requests for reviews.

According to MoE, the number of review requests over the years has remained fairly constant. For example, there were 258 review requests in 2020, 261 in 2021, 241 in 2022, 185 in 2023, 267 requests in 2024, and for 2025, 257 review requests. All this proves therefore, that there was nothing unusual in this year’s requests for reviews.