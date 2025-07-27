WIN says challenging 1% ruling class

With a call to action and a promise of transformation, the “WIN” party held a rally on Friday in Strathspey on the East Coast of Demerara, laying out their agenda centred on child protection, educational reform, economic revitalization, and a direct challenge to what they termed the “1%” ruling class.

Speakers urged those gathered – around 50 – to vote for change in the upcoming September 1st elections, emphasizing that “your voice is your vote.” The rally, punctuated by chants of “Win, Win, Win,” saw five speakers articulate the movement’s vision, contrasting their plans with the current administration’s performance.

Beyond protection for children, the party announced plans for an overhaul of the education system. Recognizing the current state where the National Library is “technologically barred,” they pledged to commence modernization of the National Library if they took office. Furthermore, they intend to launch a math and language club in schools with a national grammarian and library competition. Present at the rally was Natasha Singh-Lewis, former APNU+AFC MP.