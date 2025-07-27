Diplomatic commentary

Envoys of the ABC countries ‒ and nowadays E as well ‒ have always evinced an active interest in Guyana’s politics. Or at least they have since 1992. During the Cold War the United States left the PNC in power by default because it was of the conviction that Dr Jagan and the party he led was communist in character. This view endured despite the fact that Burnham moved very much in the same direction during his period in power.

All of that came to an end with the fall of the Berlin Wall, subsequent to which the US and its Western allies here became absorbed with ensuring the re-establishment and survival of democracy locally. Certainly public statements from diplomatic sources over the years have all been about democratic structures and practice.

This is not the same thing as to say that behind the scenes diplomats did not make a point of garnering information about how our political rivalries were playing out, and even in some instances quietly using their influence.

Last week, however, US Ambassador Nicole Theriot broke the public tradition by saying that to have someone under US sanctions in government would not augur well for diplomatic and private sector relations with her country as well as its businesses. She was, of course, referring to Mr Azruddin Mohamed, the presidential candidate for the WIN party in the upcoming elections.

In fairness she was responding to a question which had been put to her, so conceivably she may have been taken off guard. Even so, she could have answered it very briefly to the effect that since Mr Mohamed was under US sanctions, Washington would have concerns, and then left it at that.

But this is not what the Ambassador did. She expanded on the subject at some length expressing her concern that any time an individual sanctioned by the US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control becomes a member of government it becomes “problematic”; it would affect the way in which the US Government could interact with the government here. Giving an example she said: “let us say [that person] is on a certain committee, we would have to ensure that when we work with that committee we don’t work with him specifically.”

She referred to the “beautiful relationship” which the US and Guyana currently enjoyed, but that having a sanctioned individual in government would change the dynamics. US companies want to come here, she said, and she didn’t want that to change were he to become a member of government.

Pressed further on what her view would be should it just be a matter of Mr Mohamed being elected to the National Assembly she responded: “[H]e would still be a member of government so that will be a concern for us, yes.” In other words the US doesn’t want to see him, or by extension his party, in Parliament at all.

No one doubts that this is an accurate reflection of Washington’s view, the problem is that it comes across as an appeal to Guyanese voters; after all, who else could it be addressing? As such the Ambassador leaves herself open to the charge of participating in the campaign, even if not by saying who to vote for, at least by suggesting who not to vote for.

Guyanese have long accepted Western moves to uphold our democratic framework, most recently in 2020, and those have always been appreciated, but to become involved in an actual campaign, albeit indirectly, is not easily defensible.

A far more serious concern is that any perceived involvement in the issues relating to election choices could in some circumstances undermine US credibility if it has to legitimately express itself in connection with the conduct of the poll and related matters.

It is true that the sanctions against Mr Mohamed and his father are the consequence of very serious allegations about their activities. These include gold smuggling on a major scale, the defrauding of the government of some US$50 million in taxes from the smuggled gold and the bribing of public officials, including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas. In her case it is alleged she used her position to benefit the Mohameds with contracts, licences for weapons and passports, among other things.

The problem is that this has all been in the public domain since last year, but still Mr Mohamed and his WIN party have been attracting support. It cannot be said that any of the other five parties has a particularly clean slate, four of them being associated with the 2020 electoral debacle while the ruling party is still the target of allegations of corruption. None of their leaders, however, comes anywhere close to Mr Mohamed’s record.

It is not as if either Mr Mohamed has demonstrated a great grasp of politics, or that he reflects any unusual degree of articulateness when he speaks. At his manifesto launch last week he was asked about Ambassador Theriot’s statement, to which he responded, (among other things) by saying, “This is a sovereign nation. This is the will of the people. They want me to run for office.”

He went on to assert, “My lawyers in the United States of America, they are presently working with OFAC to get me delisted. And I think, I’m being very optimistic that very soon I will be delisted so that we can work together with the United States of America.” It may well be that he is being overly, rather than ‘very’ optimistic.

WIN’s sudden appearance on the scene, not to mention its turnout in PPP and Amerindian areas (and nowadays the ruling party needs the Indigenous vote in order to secure a majority) has come as a shock to Freedom House. It would have felt secure contending against the other four parties, all of whom are essentially competing for the African constituency, some portions of which it too was hoping to win over. Now it sees its expectations of a stonking majority evaporating into the ether.

Last week before a huge crowd President Irfaan Ali, the PPP candidate, asked his supporters to ensure Berbice provided 55,000 votes. He also said that the other parties were contesting the elections in the hope of making the PPP/C a minority government. He urged his listeners not to be persuaded that a minority government was what the country needed. They have “experimented” with that, he told them, and it had proved a failure.

The ruling party’s nervousness about that happening is apparent from the fact that it is not confining itself to exhortations; there are too the allegations about victimisation directed against WIN members and others. It will probably discover this will not help its cause.

One thing it will not be doing is issuing what the late Dr Luncheon called a “feral blast” against the US Ambassador, as was done in 2014 against one of her predecessors for adverting to the long overdue local government elections. Although his comment came well within the parameters of public diplomatic observation on democracy here, it was still described by Ms Priya Manickchand as meddling in Guyana’s sovereign affairs.

While this latest US diplomatic commentary is far more problematic, Freedom House will be privately pleased the Ambassador spoke as she did. Whether it will have the kind of effect on the voting populace the party would like, however, is altogether another matter.