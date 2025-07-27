A deeply ingrained culture in the police force

Dear Editor,

Your editorial assailing the police force in `Police force is failing on domestic violence’, is spot on. The culture in the force is not likely to change any time soon. There is a deeply ingrained culture among police, almost all of them, to ignore problems meaning social issues and domestic disputes. Relatedly, I observed officers cat whistling at young girls. Is that part of their training? Shouldn’t they be disciplined. The culture of community and family life also makes it difficult for police intervention.

New police recruits must be trained and indoctrinated to address above noted challenges (concerns) so as to develop a new police culture to address the many problems in society.

Also, students must be taught at a very early age, from kindergarten, to respect people and avoid violence as a solution to disputes and conflicts whether at home or in the streets. That educational mandate must be reinforced at every level of schooling or education all the way to university. In this way, a new culture against violence will become institutionalized among youngsters who age into adulthood and among the police to respond urgently and appropriately to violence.

Yours sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram