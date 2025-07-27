Dear Editor,

It is a redline moment for Guyana. Either Guyana is a country, or it is not. Guyana is a sovereign nation, and all that that means, in the family of countries, or that doesn’t mean one damn thing. Other than a prostrate nation under the boot of the USA. If that is so, and I think that it is, then let’s admit to that openly, stop living in a bubble that is a rank fraud, while pretending that we are free. Let us be done with the sophisticated arguments, the spirited defences, the pale excuses, the anae-mic apologies. For once, all Guyanese, from the president to the peasant, openly acknowledge the true state in which this independent nation exists. It should be made official. This has nothing to do with Exxon or with oil. I think that there is a crying need to get this issue out of the national system, on the public table, and be done with it once and for all. Guyana is either a nation, with all the attendant rights associated with nationhood, or it is, well, nothing but a pawn and ward of the United States.

I completely agree that the US has its visions and interests-strategic, economic, militaristic-and they are all vital. But that should not mean that Guyana has no interests of its own. Not even those that afford it some self-respect, the regard and courtesies, that are due to a sovereign nation. If Panama and Canada can stand for something when their national honour is on the line, then Guyana cannot conduct itself and its affairs at a lower level. As small as this country is, as comparatively impotent as it is, there still must be the brainpower and the spirit to stand up, hold out a hand, and say that this is going too far. If yesterday it was the US weighing in and tampering with who should be around and in government, then there is no telling what today could bring. The hunt would not have to be too long or travelling too far to find willing local proxies.

US interests had prompted it in the past to influence changes in politics and leadership in this country, and 70 years later Guyanese live with the consequences. Seven long wasted decades later, Guyanese still don’t know what to do to address the racial turmoil that has cursed this country, reduced it to walking on its ankles. Three score and ten years later, many lifetimes, Guyanese still lack the courage, are still drained of the intelligence and integrity, to address the racial turmoil that has wrecked this country. Reduced it to the doormat of those whose interests supersede whatever this country has as interests of its own, if any. The primacy of US interests led this country into the racial and social graveyard that it is. The supremacy of its visions, has elevated Guyanese before the world to where they have been dumped: back into the treetops and a thousand years earlier.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall