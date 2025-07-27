Dear Editor,

I would not recommend driving your car to Suriname or French Guiana. The ferry from Guyana to Suriname is consistently late and often packed with vehicles, making it difficult—if not impossible—to secure a spot.

I’ve also been informed that immigration between Suriname and French Guiana is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The only alternative during weekends is to use the “back track,” which is unsafe and not advisable.

You know you’re living in a developing region when you can’t rely on a ferry service and borders close on weekends.

Having traveled to several European countries, I was struck by how seamless the borders are. In many cases, there’s no need to even go through immigration checks. Why can’t three small neighbouring countries—Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana (France)—do the same?

When will we outgrow this third world mentality? Why can’t we work toward open borders for regional citizens? And why, after all these decades, is there still no road connecting these three countries?

It’s time to start thinking like a region that wants to develop, not one that’s content staying behind.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz