Dear Editor,

As the political season heats up in anticipation of the upcoming general elections, Guyanese are once again being courted with a familiar and increasingly troubling refrain—grand promises of material largesse from every party vying for the presidency. Whether it’s cash transfers, house lots, salary hikes, or a litany of subsidies, the narrative seems fixed: vote for us, and we will give you more.

This approach, while politically expedient, poses long-term questions about our national identity, fiscal sustainability, and sense of civic responsibility. It reduces the democratic process to a transactional relationship between politicians and voters, rather than a partnership built on shared sacrifice, accountability, and vision.

It is against this backdrop that the timeless words of U.S. President John F. Kennedy come to mind: “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” That powerful call to national service and selflessness should resonate now more than ever in our political discourse. Instead of measuring a party’s merit solely by the personal benefits it promises, we as citizens should demand a platform grounded in competence, integrity, and policies that build long-term resilience and prosperity for all.

Our nation’s future depends not just on who wins the next election, but on the quality of civic engagement leading up to it. We need leaders who will inspire citizens to contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s development, and we need voters who are prepared to look beyond short-term gain in favour of sustainable progress.

Let us not sell our votes for fleeting benefits. Let us instead rise to the higher calling of service, shared responsibility, and nation-building.

Yours sincerely,

Keith Bernard