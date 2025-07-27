The State’s ethical position in a secular society is to refrain from enacting laws that privilege any one’s religious morality over others

Dear Editor,

I wish to contribute to the present dialogue between writers Ronald Emanuel and Fred Nunes. The conversation surrounds abortion, morality and law. I will offer a brief survey of the views expressed. Later, I argue that the issues raised on the matter of abortion highlight the critical importance of secularism in a pluralistic society.

Nunes argued that discussions surrounding abortion and the law often conflate legality and morality; specifically, that the religious belief regarding the sanctity of life, including that of the fetus, is sometimes interpreted as within the legal mandate for the state. For Nunes, “making something legal” does not make something moral. In other words, the legality of abortion does not equate to a moral conviction—whether it is right or wrong— endorsed by the state.

One problem Nunes faces is that pro-life proponents consider the “sanctity of life” as a universal, divine moral principle. To assume religious believers who subscribe to this view will consider morality separate from legality may be a thought in vain. The core issue here is that pro-life believers desire to prevent abortions altogether, regardless of the conditions surrounding pregnancy or a woman’s health, or personal circumstances. They see the legal system as the means to ensure the preservation of life. Thus, Nunes’ argument may not be convincing to the pro-life advocate.

In contrast, Emanuel, who seems to be a pro-life advocate, claims that “human life possesses inherent dignity and worth from its earliest stages.” Because Emanuel believes this unquestionably, it provides the foundation for his moral outlook which is a sound challenge to the pro-choice camp. However, there are problems for Emanuel to consider. First, at what point in the early stages of human development do we grant “dignity and worth”? Commonly, people conceive conception to be the starting point of life. But if this is the starting point, then we are talking about an undeveloped fetus where the organs, nervous system, brain activity, and so forth are yet to take form. More profoundly, there is no sentience to be, that is, in existence during fetal development. It seems to me that Emanuel’s position leads to a false equivalence fallacy whereby fetal development that evolves into a potential human being is taken as the same as a fully developed human being with consciousness.

Moreover, it is essential that the concepts of “dignity and worth” are interpreted and applied with consideration to the specific circumstances of early fetal development. For what would it mean to say that a fetus has dignity? Would it be in the same sense as that of a conscious human being capable of complex thought? Does complexity matter to ‘worth’, or is the simplicity of a clump of cells, blood and organic fluids just as important as a developed brain? The matter is ambiguous. What we do know is that we tend to grant degrees of moral consciousness based on the stages of a human being. For instance, minors and adults have different conceptions of responsibility, a distinction that is reflected in the approach of the legal system with laws devised accordingly.

What about the dignity and worth of the woman? Should her circumstances deprive her of her humanity should she choose an abortion? What of her mental and physical condition—are we saying the fetus has more or equal worth over its host? I cannot begin to imagine how Emanuel’s line of reasoning would perceive women who experience miscarriages (natural abortion), victims of rape and poverty, among other lived realities.

While it is undeniable that all legal prescriptions inherently reflect an idea of what is considered good and just, the State’s ethical position in a secular society is to refrain from enacting laws that privilege any one’s religious morality over others. To do otherwise risks the state presenting itself as an arbiter of morality. The State can consider moral maxims in a pragmatic way but in a manner to not undermine the neutrality of the State.

The State’s obligation is for the benefit of everyone—the common good. Any law that seeks to remedy issues such as abortion through policy must keep in check any direct impediment to the fundamental freedoms of the individual. We may not share the same moral outlook, but it is due to this fact that we must be cautious when extending religious morality into public policy. For lawmakers simply cannot favour one moral framework over others by virtue of religious belief.

Therefore, the role of the State should not be to legislate moral claims or religious convictions, but rather to ensure a framework where abortion procedures are guided by ethical considerations from medical and other relevant authorities. Such an approach acknowledges the profound moral dimensions of abortion while affirming that the State’s responsibility is to protect individual autonomy and ensure equitable access to healthcare.

Yours sincerely,

Ferlin Pedro