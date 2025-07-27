What will Azruddin Mohamed become?

Dear Editor,

Following the US sanction of Mr Azruddin Mohamed and the acrimonious rupture of the friendship between him and Guyana’s President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Mr Mohamed embarked on a series of visits to various communities across the country to metaphorically test the water for a possible run as a Presidential candidate in the 2025 general elections when announced. Over the ensuing months, he received tacit support and encouragement from the leadership of the two opposition parties in parliament for a presidential run.

This support was likely premised on the belief that Mr Mohamed would attract the votes of the Muslim community away from and leading to the defeat of the PPP. This approach is reminiscent of the former British Colonial Office strategy in 1964 when Mr Hoosein Ghanie, a Muslim leader, was secretly encouraged and financed to launch the Guyana United Muslim Party (GUMP) with the hope that GUMP would contribute to the defeat of the PPP.

Now that Mr Mohamed is a Presidential candidate for the declared elections of September 1, 2025 and his rallies are attracting a large number of Afro-Guyanese who generally have been the major supporters of the PNCR/APNU and to a lesser extent the AFC, these parties are beginning to be concerned. Recently the leader of the PNCR/APNU has claimed, like the General Secretary of the PPP, that Mr Mohamed’s party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), is paying individuals to attend his rallies.

In addition, Mr Tacuma Ogunseye, Co-leader of the WPA, a party that is contesting the elections in partnership with the PNCR/APNU, in a letter captioned “WIN and elections” (Kaieteur News July 18, 2025) has stated “Given the present situation, opposition supporters must realise that a vote for Mohamed is effectively a vote for the PPP”. This was followed by his subsequent letter captioned “Septem-ber 1 elections and the Afro-Guyanese youth vote” (Stabroek News July 26, 2025) in which he concludes “In this General and Regional elections contest, I once again call on Africans to get battle-ready, shake off the present divisions and come out and vote for the APNU”.

Will Azruddin Mohamed become the next President of Guyana, Leader of the Opposition, or Leader of the third party in Parliament? Hopefully, unlike in 2020, the answer will be known shortly after September 1, 2025.

Yours faithfully,

Harry Hergash