American photojournalist with local ties embarks on pictorial study of sugar industry

Christian Moorman’s connection to Guyana runs deep. Born in the US to an American father and a Guyanese mother from New Amsterdam, he grew up immersed in Guyanese culture through food, stories, and frequent family visits. However, he felt a longing for a deeper understanding of his ancestral land. To him,”Guyana is a really special, like mythical place,” he said, recalling childhood visits where play took precedence over historical or cultural understanding.

His path to photojournalism was a pivot from a promising academic career in philosophy. During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, he realised his passion for photography as a means of storytelling, particularly for narratives he felt were “undervalued.” This realisation led him to embark on his first major project: a photo-graphic exploration of Guyana’s sugar industry, speci-fically focusing on the unsung heroes; the cane cutters.

Moorman’s maternal grandfather worked in the sugar industry for 15 years at the Rose Hall Estate, a detail that resonated deeply with him. He was fascinated by the cane cutters’ enduring role, a job that has remained largely unmechanised to date, surviving technological advance-ments that transformed other aspects of sugar production.