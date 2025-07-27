`Don’t Ask Me Why’: Spectacular and controversial

There’s a natural mystic

Blowing through the air

If you listen carefully now you will hear

This could be the first trumpet

Might as well be the last

Many more will have to suffer

Many more will have to die

Don’t ask me why

Bob Marley

The stage in Guyana witnessed one of the most fascinating and spectacular, and certainly one of the most controversial plays in recent times when the drama “Don’t Ask Me Why” by Rae Wiltshire was performed as the closing feature in the Guyana Prize Literary Festival earlier this month. It raised as many praises for a beautiful piece of theatre very well done as it did questions over its risqué language, content and implied messages, amid accusations of blasphemy.

The production was presented as a part of the 2025 Literary Festival and performed under the distinguished patronage of the Hon Charles Ramson, Jnr, Minister of Culture. It was the 8th play to be performed under the Minister’s Write to Stage Theatre Support Programme, a series of productions totally funded by the Ministry. Under this scheme plays that have won prizes in the Guyana Prize for Literature are staged with the Ministry covering all production costs and the performers and production teams keeping all the proceeds from ticket sales.