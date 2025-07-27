Examining pawn structures

Pawn structures are the backbone of chess. In many instances, especially to the amateur player, these structures are underestimated and overlooked.

Actually, the first book I saw about pawn structures was “Pawn Power in Chess” (1959) by Hans Kmoch. Local chess olympian Loris Nathoo owns it and he said it improved his standard of play. It is the fundamental element of essentially everything one needs to know about how to effectively use the pawns especially in the context of the middle game.

Here are some principal pawn structures in chess which everyone should know:

1. An isolated pawn is a pawn that has no adjacent pawns on either side as a backup. That is why it is called “isolated” and often leads to weaknesses. Isolated pawns are prevalent in Queen pawn games.