Commemorating Stanley Greaves’ 90th birthday

In commemoration of the renowned artist Stanley Greaves’ 90 birthday, the Sunday Stabroek is featuring images of some of his artwork accompanied by poems written by him. This week’s painting LEAF OF LIFE is accompanied by a note from Mr Greaves and the poem.

LEAF OF LIFE. 1994. Painting H. 31 1/2 X 24 Ins.

The first time I saw the plant was in Bourda Market. I had known about it before and obtained one.

A leaf was pinned on a wall to be observed daily. It was quite interesting to see a brown spot in between each curve of its edge begin to spring roots followed later by tiny leaves. The entire leaf could produce between 10 to 12 plants. I did the painting and added parts to it where each sprouting plant came from a tiny seed pod. This was my imagination at work trying to add to the mystery by revealing seed pods when none existed. The door in the centre of the leaf refers to a few dreams about entering a dark room or infinite space to receive information.

POEM

DREAM POEM. (2005).

Tired though this hand be

it will not cease to write.

Visions always demand new clothes.

There was the time

I saw a poem in a dream

Awakened by its beauty

I was ready to write

new words in new clothes.

On the screen of memory however

was the illumined shape

of missing words.

Sad by that loss

tired though this hand be,

it will not cease to write.