Conference examined way forward in food and economics in the Caribbean

Stakeholders on Monday addressed some of the pressing issues confronting the Caribbean’s agri-food sector when the 35th West Indies Agricultural Economics Conference opened at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

The University of Guyana (UG) said that the conference, which concluded on Friday last, was held under the theme “Drivers for Agricultural and Economic Development” and is being hosted by UG’s Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry in collaboration with the Caribbean Agro-Economic Society (CAAES) and the Ministry of Agriculture.

A release from UG said that at the opening Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin welcomed participants and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture and other agencies for the support given towards the hosting of the conference. She noted that the conference “aligns well with the university’s vision to be a centre of excellence in solving national and regional challenges.”