Conference examined way forward in food and economics in the Caribbean

L–R: Conference Chair and Coordinator of the MSc Agro-Technology and Business programme at UG Dr Donna Morrison, Member of the UG Council Dr Ivor B English, Agri-business and Value Chain Specialist at the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture Johan David, UG Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, President of the Caribbean Agro-Economic Society Dr Govind Seepersad, Senior Project Officer for Agricultural Development at Caricom Denise Murillo; Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture on Caricom Agri-Food Systems Dr Richard Blair, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry Lambert Chester, CEO of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute Jagnarine Singh, and Director of the UG’s Tain Campus Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian
Stakeholders on Monday addressed some of the pressing issues confronting the Caribbean’s agri-food sector when the 35th West Indies Agricultural Economics Conference opened at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

The University of Guyana (UG) said that the conference, which concluded on Friday last, was held under the theme “Drivers for Agricultural and Economic Development” and is being hosted by UG’s Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry in collaboration with the Caribbean Agro-Economic Society (CAAES) and the Ministry of Agriculture.

A release from UG said that at the opening Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin welcomed participants and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture and other agencies for the support given towards the hosting of the conference. She noted that the conference “aligns well with the university’s vision to be a centre of excellence in solving national and regional challenges.”

