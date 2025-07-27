Mass starvation in Gaza

After Hamas emerged from the concentration camp that Israel had made of Gaza on October 7 and perpetrated its mass atrocity on Israeli civilians and military personnel, Israeli officials made their intentions of imposing mass starvation on Gazans unambiguously clear. Yoav Gallant, then Defence Minister, announced and immediately implemented Israel’s policy of mass starvation which has been sustained until today, except for the brief period of the ceasefire between January and March. He said: “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.”

Since then, there has been no shortage of statements from Israeli officials and news from the killing grounds of Gaza about Israel’s intentions to perpetrate a genocide with the objective of ethnically cleansing Gaza. Western governments have been fully aware of Israel’s declared intentions but have continued to supply arms. Both have steered clear of accusing Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing even in the face of overwhelming evidence. Both attribute Israel’s actions to its right to self defence against Hamas.

That there has been mass starvation has been confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Its director, Dr. Tedros Adhonom Ghebreyesus said last week: “As you know, mass starvation means starvation of a large proportion of the population, and a large proportion of the population of Gaza is starving. I don’t know what you would call it other than mass starvation, and its man-made. And that’s very clear, that’s because of the blockade.”