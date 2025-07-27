Dr Anne Walmsley – a true friend of Caribbean art and literature

I first met Dr Anne Walmsley in October/November 2010 at the opening reception of Perspectives: Memory and Desire at The Royal Commonwealth Society, London, UK. I was responding to the invitation of one of the artists who was delighted that at long last a Guyanese had left the mud coast to study art in one of the art centres of the world. I was particularly eager to see the large canvases of Kenwyn Crichlow. So, although new to the city and having gotten hopelessly lost in Kings-ton’s city centre, I got on the train from the London borough of Kingston Upon Thames and made my way to Central Lon-don. Fearless, I walked the streets from the tube to the location, hardly noticing the wide and clean streets which I now recall seemed devoid of people. Arriving at the venue, I had no expectation but excitement to see a friend in this strange city and his lovely and awesome paintings.

My memory of the evening is only of highlights. The night was alive with an unforgettable energy. I recall seeing members of the cast of my favourite show while living a kind of exile in upstate New York: Carmen Munroe and Ram John Holder of “Desmond’s”. I quickly realised that the Who’s Who of Caribbean London Society were in the room. Faces were unfamiliar to me but as ubiquitous as the wine (or was it champagne in their appropriate flutes) so were the smiles and the energy of uncontained excitement. I recall marvelling at the paintings; looking at them because I knew no one but also because they demanded attention. Was it Kenwyn, the friend whose paintings inspired my brave journey, or the Ghanaian artist, surprised that a Guyanese art student was present who eagerly took me to see Stanley Greaves sitting in a corner, failing to be out of the crowd but within another more sedate cluster? We greeted each other. Sitting beside him was a small-framed, white-haired English woman. Stanley (or was it the Ghanaian?) introduced us. She was unassuming with a gentle and friendly manner, and I was aware that I had critiqued her co-authored publication with Stanley for the Arts Forum. She was delighted to make my acquaintance. I don’t recall much of that conversation except that I had an invitation to be in touch.