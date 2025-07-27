Garbage dumping is cultural and must be addressed by the people – Belize Minister

Belize’s Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, Orlando Habet has warned that while policies can steer environmental protection, true change must begin with people’s behaviour especially when it comes to waste management.

During a roundtable discussion hosted by Belize’s High Commission to Guyana, Habet said the issue of illegal dumping is deeply cultural and cannot be solved by government alone.

“You can have the best legislation, but if people are still throwing their garbage out their car windows, we’re not going anywhere,” he stated bluntly. “This isn’t just policy it’s about how people live.”