The process of evolution has predisposed humans to be social creatures. Ever since the beginning of time, we have taught ourselves to survive in the setting of groups or communities. Resources that were acquired by members of the group were often shared amongst everyone, and the responsibilities that ensured the normal functioning of the group were shouldered by every single member. In essence, human beings have an intrinsic need to not only be part of a group, but to be able to contribute to the survival of the group in a very specific manner. Of course, over the course of the centuries, our societies have become vastly different and the way we function has changed.

Today, it is not all that strange to find a person living a satisfactory life without being a part of a large community or group. It is quite normal, in fact, to find people living a solitary life with goals and desires that they may not share with others around them. Nevertheless, there is one part of us that has not changed over time. No matter how much we enjoy our solitude and no matter how different we feel from the communities we are a part of, we will always have the need to be needed. We will always find ourselves needing to have a purpose that extends just beyond existing – to be able to contribute to the world somehow, even if we do not seem to fit into it.