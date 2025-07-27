LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)

The Lucas Stock Index fell 0.631 percent on the sale of 76,972 shares during the third period of trading in July 2025. Seven stocks traded with zero Climbers and five Tumblers impacting on the market value. The market lost about G$5.0B in value.

The stock price of Banks DIH Holdings Inc (BDH) fell 2.367 percent on the sale of 36,300 shares while the stock price of Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) fell 1,316 percent on the sale of 138 shares. Further, the stock price of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) fell 0.370 percent on the sale of 60 shares. Also, the stock price of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) fell 0.212 percent on the sale of 16,416 shares and that of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) fell 0.061 percent on the sale of 21,567 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 2,330 and 161 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1390.202.