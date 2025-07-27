Mourning Charlene…

On Sunday last, the media fraternity in the region, especially in Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana, reverberated in shock at the sudden death of former journalist Charlene Stuart. I met Charlene as a young reporter cover-ing the Magistrate’s Court. At that time she worked at the Guyana Chronicle, but later became my in-house colleague when she joined the Stabroek News family.

Her stint here was short but all who knew her, knew she would become a force to reckon with in the field of journalism.

I recall us covering a dangerous protest together. The crowd was volatile and the police began using tear gas. We both wanted that story and we ran, fell and may have shed a few tears from fear and pain. (I knew I tumbled and lost the company’s brand new cellular phone that I had been given to work with that same day.) However, in the end, the product (our combined story) was so good that years later the late founder of this newspaper – David de Caires – at my wedding reception, spoke of how impressed he was by it.