Nine to vie for Miss Universe Guyana 2025 on August 23

The spotlight is now fixed on nine dynamic young women who will compete for the crown and title of Miss Universe Guyana 2025 on August 23.

Each contestant brings her own unique light, voice, and purpose to this year’s competition. More than just the pursuit of a crown, it’s a celebration of strength, identity, and ambition, as they vie to represent Guyana on the global stage.

Contestant #1, Chandini Baljor radiates grace and quiet determination. A medical student and entrepreneur from Region Four, Baljor runs two businesses that involve baking and thrifting. A lover of poetry and sports, she is passionate about mental health awareness and aims to champion early intervention and greater access to care through open dialogue.