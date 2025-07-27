Slow start to Main Street bazaar

Vendors at the Emancipation Main Street Bazaar, showcasing various beverages, food, clothing, jewelry, art and crafts tied to African culture have had a few patrons, but expect larger numbers of people over the next week or so. The bazaar is open daily and this will continue until August 31.

Fiona, who specializes in leatherwork stated that she has been doing this since she was 17. “To be honest I never really knew about leatherwork. I was just in a tight position and my sister got me a lil hold on to learn leatherwork. I’m 36 now and I’ve been doing this since I was 17, because I developed a love for it,” she said.

When asked about the support outside of emancipation Fiona said she makes a comfortable living doing leatherwork. “As long as you got the energy to say you’ll sell your slippers today you will, because you will find the market for it,” she said.

Fiona, who set up her stand last Wednesday, said that sales haven’t been too bad and she expects activity to ramp up the closer it gets to emancipation.