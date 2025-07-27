A taste of home: Shrimp Choka

Listen to this article:

I don’t know about you but I believe that there is a lot about our food and Caribbean food to discover. Often it is how familiar ingredients are prepared differently to create other dishes, snacks, treats and sweets. And sometimes it is different varieties of familiar ingredients.

Remember last year when I wrote about eddo choka? While I had had yam choka, eddo choka was a first. Say choka and I am up for it. Just as how we find a way to curry almost everything, I think there should be a way to choka a lot of things.

The act of roasting, toasting or charring, then mashing or grinding with two flavour ingredients – garlic and pepper, to which onions or scallions are added for texture, along with a souring agent, is what makes any choka the side dish that we can never seem to get enough of. Often accompanying dhal and rice, a choka elevates a dish, making it finger-licking-good. On its own, with rice, roti, or bakes, a choka demonstrates how the smallest of things (quantity) can make the biggest impact (taste).

Have you ever noticed how you only need a little of any choka to mix in, spread, or pick up to have with whatever you are eating? That’s the magic of a choka. It gives a lot while having so little of it.