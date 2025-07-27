Tribute to mother and daughter, Zohora Sankar and Lyla Kissoon 

(Editor’s note: The matriarch of the Kissoon’s furniture enterprise, Lyla Kissoon, passed away on July 11, 2025 at the age of 95)

By Ray Chickrie

Long before Mrs. Lyla Kissoon, her mother, Mrs. Zohora Sankar, was one of Guyana’s early businesswomen, a trailblazer, with holdings in rice, wood, sugar, dry goods, coconuts, cinemas and car dealerships such as the DeSoto, Datsun and the prestigious Mercedes Benz. Mami as Mom refers to her, was also a dedicated mother of eight accomplished children.

Mrs. Zohora Sankar was born in Novar to Sri Kishun Chan and his wife Soneah Chan, née Allison. Her siblings included Mohamed Saffee Chan, Mohamed Razak Chan, Mohamed Haniff Chan, Mohamed Samah Chan, Mohamed Hashim Chan, Mrs Batool Majeed (Baba), and Mrs Shamyune Gafoor.