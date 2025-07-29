APNU promises more for Tiger Bay at poorly attended meeting

At a poorly attended meeting held last evening in Tiger Bay, former city Mayor Ubraj Narine, alongside APNU speaker Darren Wade, addressed residents, highlighting what they described as the community’s historical neglect and outlining the opposition’s vision for its future.

Both speakers laid blame on the current government, accusing it of abandoning Tiger Bay while promising significant improvements under an APNU administration.

Narine opened his address by emphasizing the daily struggles faced by residents of Tiger Bay. He harked back to 2019, recalling how the then-APNU government, under his leadership as mayor, had erected washrooms on both ends of Tiger Bay and undertaken extensive cleanup efforts. Narine sharply contrasted this with the period since August 2020, stating, “Since the period of August 2020, the city council has not received a dime to do community service in these areas.”