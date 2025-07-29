Former GuySuCo executive Dwarka Bahadur endorses WIN

-says time to rebuild trust, reshape power

While throwing his support behind We Invest in Nationhood party, former GuySuCo executive Dwarka Bahadur, yesterday issued a call for political transformation in Guyana and urged citizens to embrace a movement that offers purpose- driven leadership outside the country’s traditional two-party system.

In a message, he said is rooted in conviction rather than privilege, Bahadur expressed concern over what he described as a national crisis both domestic and geopolitical that requires urgent collective action.

“For too long, our politics have operated on a winner takes all model that breeds nepotism, mutes professionals, and rewards loyalty over competence,” Bahadur said on WIN’s Facebook page.

“This system has fractured our nation along racial lines, stifled inclusive growth, and left too many behind,” he added.