Guyana, DR sign agreement for growing of cocoa, coffee in Region One

Guyana and the Dominican Republic today signed an agreement to begin cultivating 200 acres each of cocoa and coffee in Region One.

A release from the Office of the President said that this initiative supports economic diversification, sustainability, and regional trade, with expected cocoa yields of 8,000 metric tonnes.

Additionally, nearly 3,000 individuals are expected to benefit directly and indirectly from employment and economic opportunities generated by the projects, the released added.