Guyana launches first ‘Childhood Development Policy’ targeting ages 0-3

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security yesterday launched the country’s first-ever National Integrated Early Child-hood Development (NIECD) Policy where every child, from birth to three years old, gets access to quality care regardless of factors like their background, economic status, ethnicity, etc.

The policy and its guidelines, funded by the Government of Canada with technical support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), were launched at the Herd-manston Lodge Hotel in Peter Rose Street, Queenstown.

In many countries, according to UNICEF, limitations exist that hamper the successful delivery of quality Early Childhood Deve-lopment (ECD) services, including limited resources, poor quality facilities and undertrained practitioners.

With Guyana making strides in enhancing the delivery of ECD services, though, subject minister Dr Vindhya Persaud disclosed that so far, some 365 caregivers were licensed with over 400 centres and daycare facilities being registered.