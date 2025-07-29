Twenty-seven graduate from EV maintenance and repairs training programme

Some 27 auto electricians and mechanical technicians success-fully completed the Guyana Energy Agency’s fourth (GEA) Electric Vehicle (EV) Main-tenance and Repairs training programme and were issued certificates at a graduation cere-mony held on Friday, a GEA release stated.

The training programme, which ran from July 14 to 25, at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre (MTVTC), located at Park, Mahaicony, East Coast Deme-rara, is part of the GEA’s ongoing efforts to enhance technical skills development while promoting sustainable transportation.

The group was divided into two groups who were engaged in both classroom-based and practical training to develop essential skills in maintaining and repairing hybrid and electric vehicles. The course covered high and low-voltage systems, routine maintenance procedures, and the repair and replacement of EV components, the release said. Following successful completion of the training, the participants were awarded an internationally recognised certificate from the Institute of the Motor Industry.