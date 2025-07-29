Twenty visually impaired children participate in living skills camp

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) in partnership with the Department of Education, Region 6 and with support from ExxonMobil Guyana and the Board of Industrial Training held a closing ceremony for their Independent Living Skills Day Camp for visually impaired children in Region 6.

The camp and closing out ceremony was held on Friday July 25, 2025, in the Empower Guyana Building in Palmyra, Region 6. Twenty children participated in the three-day camp.

According to GCOPD, an overview of the camp was provided by Rosemarie Ramitt along with a brief summary of the activities covered over the three days. GCOPD said the 20 participants were exposed to training in the areas of using the kitchen as a person with a vision disability. This session included special techniques to complete various tasks and talking kitchen devices. The participants were engaged in a day of sports where they were introduced to blind cricket, blind football and goal ball. The participants also benefited from training in public speaking, various types of assistive technology, social etiquette among other areas.