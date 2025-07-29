WIN highlights plight of two Matarkai primary schools

Two primary schools in the Matarkai sub-region of Region One are drawing attention for what is being described as unacceptable and prolonged neglect by education authorities.

According to a Facebook post made by the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, conditions at the Eyelash and Five Star primary schools expose the persistent inequalities facing rural students and teachers in Guyana.

At Eyelash Primary School, a teacher reportedly has not received her stipend for the past four months. The educator claims that she is normally paid through the District Education Officer (DEO), but payments have stopped without explanation.

In a statement, WIN condemned the situation, saying the failure to pay teachers and the state of the schools reflect a broader disregard for rural education. The statement read…“This is not just an oversight. This is institutional neglect,” the party said. “While grand ribbon-cutting ceremonies are held for refurbished schools in Georgetown, rural children are being left behind. That imbalance must end with us.”