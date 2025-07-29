Trinidad AG reveals 2 drones intercepted at Teteron Barracks following recent transfer of high-risk criminals

(Trinidad Guardian) Teteron Barracks, where “the problematic prison inmates” from the Maximum Security Prison were removed to at the start of the State of Emergency (SoE), was very recently infiltrated by two drones. However, Attorney General John Jeremie said the Defence Force dealt with that threat.

And persons in critical positions who were targeted for assassination have been given some of that information.

“I’ve been cleared to say that the locations that the problematic inmates were removed to very recently, were also infiltrated by two drones. That’s what I’ve been permitted to say. The Defence Force, which has custody of those areas, dealt with that situation,” Jeremie said during yesterday’s Parliament debate on a motion to extend the SoE by three months.

The motion was eventually passed with unanimous Government and Opposition support. The SoE will now end in October.

Jeremie, who said 35 years ago the Government was overthrown “in this very chamber,” noted he was addressing the House and T&T “… in circumstances not dissimilar from those at that time.”

He added, “One difference, and a terrifying one at that, is that today there is not a singular violent threat but I want to be abundantly clear: if we didn’t take the decisive action of declaring an SoE and immediately removing individuals from the Maximum Security Prison 10 days ago, along with the many subsequent operations by the TTPS and armed forces – some of which have been publicised and some not – many of us may not have been here today.”

He thanked the TTPS, army and prisons particularly for actions, “to secure all of us in this Chamber and the people.”

Jeremie said it was clear the prison system is compromised, though it wasn’t to say every prison officer is compromised. He said prisoners are being tipped off about raids by prison officers.

“As the SIU agents come through the gates, prison officers are shouting to some of these kingpins ‘X is coming’,” he said.

The prisoners can maintain sophisticated communication with external affiliates, managed logistics, direct acts of violence through use of smuggled phones, compromised officials and exploitation of visitations, Jeremie added.

He said attorneys are sometimes involved.

“All of these things are enabled by corrupt officer/inmate collusion networks and growing black market economies operating in prisons. High risk inmates in particular exploit the system through bribery – there’s a lot of money passing hands in prison – collusion, fearmongering against officers who resist involvement in illegal activities,” he said.

“The insidious influence erodes the professionalism of corrections staff, undermining our national ability to contain violent actors. Officers, visitors and drones are used for smuggling and strategic co-ordination of contraband drops, reinforcing sustainability of these criminal networks.”

Later in debate, Jeremie said authorities had isolated certain persons in a certain location.

“That’s not to say the problem is solved. We understand there are persons outside with whom those persons inside were communicating…”

Assassination targets informed

He said the SoE was an urgent necessary measure to give law enforcement necessary power to dismantle the criminal enterprise that threatened the state’s security. “That enterprise was determined to assassinate persons in critical positions. We’ve shared some of that information with those individuals. The plan was to attack buildings, generally hobble the justice systems,” he said.

Noting the murder of a state prosecutor during the last SoE, Jeremie said all other prosecutors are affected.

“I’ve been asked to authorise grief counselling and all manner of things for them.”

He said others were targeted and other assassinations planned and it was all “sparked by” orders issued by “commanders in jail.”

Despite historical rivalries, Jeremie said gang members are now in some cases, “united, in other cases uniting to form a singular coordinated method of attacking state institutions.”

“The pattern we now face bears in that respect, haunting resemblance to the conditions that preceded the 1990 coup attempt. As observed then and reaffirmed now, these events are preceded by grave frustrations, ideological solidarity among violent actors and decades-long critical lapses in responsiveness by state agencies – decades-long inaction by the leadership of those on the (PNM) side…”

Gangs armed to the teeth

Jeremie said things are very different now than in 1990.

“Groups outside of the prisons who now take instructions from their leaders inside prison are armed to the teeth. They possess explosives. There’s been press reports on C4 explosives being found outside of the prison – the garden.”

He said an unprecedented convergence of organised criminal forces threaten not just public safety but the foundations of democracy.

“We’re witnessing a coordinated surge in violent crimes across T&T. Things aren’t occurring – when it comes to gang-related homicides – by accident, kidnappings are also coordinated.”

What is different in today’s threat from 1990, he added, is the gangs’ operational capacity to collaborate across previously impenetrable rivalry and prisons with social media avenues, multiple forms of sophisticated and encrypted communication, many platforms, plus complex flow of money, arms and equipment to gangs from other international criminal organisations.