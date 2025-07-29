Trinidad PM blames PNM for prison crime syndicate

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday accused the former People’s National Movement (PNM) government of enabling the formation of a criminal syndicate inside the prison system after grouping gang leaders together in Building 13 at the Maximum Security Prison, during the tenure of then minister of National Security Stuart Young.

Speaking in the House of Representatives during the debate on the extension of the State of Emergency (SoE), Persad-Bissessar said the previous administration’s decision to cluster high-risk inmates at the MSP in Arouca created the conditions for gang coordination and criminal operations behind bars.

“Then, as Minister of National Security, the member brought his pen out. What did he do? He took all the main kingpins and he put them in a building called Building 13,” she said, referring to Stuart Young, MP for Port-of-Spain North and St Ann’s West.

“All these kingpins coordinated, became a syndicate when you placed them in that Maximum Security Prison, Building 13,” she added.

Persad-Bissessar claimed not only were the inmates allowed to communicate and organise from within the facility, but they were also given access to luxury amenities.

“They ripped out everything. The criminals ripped out everything in Building 13. Then the building was no longer a maximum security building,” she said.

“Put them to watch 65-inch TV. What was happening in Building 13 when you thought you put all these kingpins, all these dangers …?” But former national security minister and current MP for Lopinot/Bon Air West, Marvin Gonzales, rejected her claims, accusing the Prime Minister of political hypocrisy and misinformation.

“In making that point, the Prime Minister accused the Member for Port-of-Spain North and St Ann’s West of putting together the Building 13 and accused the member that that same Building 13 allowed prisoners and gang leaders to collaborate to execute their criminality on Trinidad and Tobago.Nothing could be further from the truth,” Gonzales said.

He explained that the decision to relocate high-risk offenders to Building 13 was made specifically to prevent collaboration among gang leaders, not to facilitate it.

“The reason why they were moved to that building, Block 13, was to prevent that from happening,” he said. Gonzales said governments put structures in place but depend on public officers to carry out the policies effectively.

“We put things in place and we depend on employees, we depend on officials who operate the system to do what they must do so that the citizens of this country can be protected,” he said.

He then turned the criticism back on Persad-Bissessar, claiming that some of the same high-priority detainees were now housed together at Teteron Barracks under her administration.

“I am reliably informed that where they are staying, they are staying together in Teteron Barracks to do exactly what we hope that they are not doing,” he said.

“Clearly, the Honourable Prime Minister is not aware that in Teteron Barracks, they are together doing exactly what she accused the Honourable Member for Port-of- Spain North and St Ann’s West of doing.” Contacted by Guardian Media yesterday, Prison Officers’ Association president Gerard Gordon supported Persad-Bissessar’s concerns regarding Building 13.

Gordon said the facility was originally built as a pre-release centre and never intended to hold high-risk offenders.

“It was designed as a step-down facility for people who are going home probably within the next six months, to get them re-acclimatised, doing things on their own, and making that transition back into society,” he said. Gordon also confirmed that the association formally opposed the decision to repurpose Building 13.

“I want to say categorically that we have always objected to that move, and we see today the result of that action which was taken.”

He called for a full investigation into prison operations and the construction of a new, purpose-built remand facility, saying the situation inside the system is dire.

“We need to build a facility that adds value to what we do and ensures we are able to meet our mandate,” he said.

He also urged transparency.

“The prison needs to be laid open and laid bare so that everyone is aware of what is happening and what we are doing. It should not be a secret what we do, since we do all that we do for and on behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Gordon said.