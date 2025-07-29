The electorate will vote for the party they believe is better tuned in to their bread and butter needs

Dear Editor,

Just five years after the whole country would have witnessed the attempt by a known cabal to thwart the will of the electorate, followed by pitched court battles at home and abroad, and buttressed by threats of sanctions against those involved, it seems as if the country has turned a full circle and as if it has been swept up by the adage; ‘The more things change, the more they remain the same.’

As Guyanese go through the ups and downs of electoral politics, there is clearly no loss of optimism by one side of the political divide. And where ever pessimism may be, it is skewed and unjustified. The pessimists are amongst those who call for a change in government. They hold to the belief that ‘things have not gotten better under the PPP/C even with so much oil money around.’ Theirs is a belief grounded in political bias, and hyperbole. In addition, they view societal problems such as poverty, unemployment, crime as well as the accumulation of wealth through tinted lens of race and ethnicity.

The question is; why are the critics, pessimists and cynics so blind to a certain number of positive developments that have occurred over the past five years in the education, health and housing sectors? Is it a question of the blind leading the blind? Is the former not conscious that political blindness can generate a deep sense of resentment that is both debilitating and dangerous? And that such blindness can makes things only worse and obscure actual progress?

Take the question of poverty reduction, poverty relief, or poverty alleviation measures; though the terms are not mentioned specifically in the PPP/C Manifesto 2025 ‘Summary of Key Commitments by Sector’, a perusal of the handout distributed at a consultative forum held to garner views for possible inclusion in the PPP/C manifesto shows specific areas, when implemented, where and how poverty reduction, poverty relief or poverty alleviation will impact the lives of all Guyanese

The following areas will suffice; direct support to farmers; increasing cash grants, transport support grant for students, recruiting and training more health care professionals, direct support for low-income home construction, supporting community-based enterprise and job creation, increasing employment opportunities, access to affordable housing, free medical attention, free education, dedicated support for persons with disabilities, salary increases for public servants, old age and NIS pensioners, public assistance grants, additional cash grants, affordable electricity, reducing cost of cooking gas, keeping fuel prices low, reducing food prices and low interest rates for home ownership.

In addition to the above, during a Facebook live address to the Nation on the afternoon of Sunday July 27, the President focused primarily on poverty reduction, reducing the cost-of-living and improving the quality of life for the most vulnerable in Guyana. The President referenced a number of direct interventions, and made pledges that will reduce poverty and improve the lives of the most vulnerable. He linked the pledges and interventions to economic growth, expanded social safety nets, and enhanced access to essential services. Should the President’s appeal not be viewed as part and parcel of a national effort aimed at addressing the challenges of poverty holistically, rather than through the prism of individual self-interests?

Is it not self-evident that, irrespective of ethnicity and social strata, all Guyanese stand to benefit from these remarkable advances? Will these and other signs of progress not facilitate the tide to rise and with it to lift the MV Guyana in which we Guyanese are all passengers? Life experience has demonstrated that sometimes the views of sections of a country’s electorate can be misplaced, having placed their trust and confidence in the wrong people, resulting in bad decisions and outcomes. Under such conditions, and particularly in an election season, voters will find themselves bombarded on all sides with promises making their hopes either rise and be reassured or simply misplaced and dashed.

This is why in the current elections campaign when voters hear appeals, cautioning them not to ‘gamble with their future’, nor to ‘split or waste their vote’ they should pay attention and when voting on E-day they should mark the X next to the symbol that reassures them to be optimistic about the future and for their continued personal upliftment. This time around, the electorate appears to be more politically conscious, resulting in more people voting not based on their racial or ethnic identity, but for the party they believe is better tuned-in to their bread and butter needs, their overall concerns and demands. In this election season let’s keep hoping for the best; but in the meantime, let’s all be what we hope for.

Sincerely,

Clement J. Rohee