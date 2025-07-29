Mahdia captures the Essequibo Zone championship

Kares ‘One Guyana’ T10

Mahdia bested Avinash All-Stars by eight runs in the final of the Essequibo Zone of the Kares ‘One Guyana’ T10 Championship to walk away with the crown on Sunday evening at the Anna Regina Ground.

Batting first, Mahdia laboured to 112/8 at the end of their allocation. Andrew Gibson top scored with 40 runs from 16 deliveries, which contained five maximums and a boundary. Adding 16 and 14 runs, respectively, to the score were Ershaad Ali and extras.

Ronsford Beaton and Ameer Mohamed snared 2-23 and 2-24, respectively. In response, Avinash All-Stars was restricted to 104/5. Barbadian Kyle Mayers topped the score with 53 runs, while his compatriot Marlon Goodman added 25. Raydon Austin was the pick of the bowlers with 2-11.