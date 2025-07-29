Turmoil hits Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association

(Trinidad Express) World Boxing, the international governing body for amateur boxing, has been officially informed that top officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA) inaccurately recorded assistant secretary Vicki Boodram’s presence and participation in a crucial meeting that amended the TTBA’s constitution—allowing long-serving officials to bypass the existing three-term limit.

Similar notifications have been sent to the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT), drawing attention to the gravity of the issue.

In a letter dated Monday, July 28, 2025, attorney Russell Seecharan, representing Boodram, called for the immediate resignation of TTBA president Cecil Forde, vice-president Joefield Codrington, and general secretary Deopersad Ramoutar.

“Correspondence leading up to your July 20th letter has already been submitted to World Boxing, the Olympic Committee, and SporTT,” Seecharan wrote. “We strongly recommend that, in order to preserve dignity and avoid further embarrassment or legal action, Messrs. Forde, Codrington, and Ramoutar immediately demit office.”

On July 11, a pre-action protocol letter was served by Seecharan to the TTBA leadership, formally notifying them of Boodram’s intention to initiate court proceedings. The letter accuses the three officials of conspiring to fabricate details of an alleged meeting and misusing Boodram’s name and credibility to unlawfully pass constitutional amendments—actions that have, according to her attorney, caused significant damage to her reputation. Seecharan raised strong objections to the TTBA’s July 20 offer of a private resolution, which included an apology, reimbursement of legal expenses, and a request for confidentiality. “We view with serious concern your request that the apology to my client not be made public, and that she commit to confidentiality,” the letter stated. In his correspondence, Seecharan further raised the question of the legitimacy of any decisions made during the disputed meeting.

“Consequentially, it raises the issue of the legality and validity of the purported constitutional amendments, because if you are admitting that my client was not present, that she did not participate,” Seecharan noted, “any decisions (inclusive of the minutes) arising out of said meeting is null, void, and unconstitutional.”

“The TTBA is a publicly funded body through government subventions—taxpayer dollars—and is therefore not entitled to secrecy or back room arrangements. This is a matter of public interest.”

The core of Boodram’s complaint revolves around her name being used to falsely constitute a quorum and move a motion that enabled key constitutional changes. The official minutes indicate she moved the motion to amend the constitution, which was then unanimously adopted. Boodram asserts she was not present at the meeting, did not propose or second any motions, and did not participate in any way.

“It therefore begs the questions,” her attorney wrote, “if my client did not raise the motion, then who did? Who seconded it? And was there even a legitimate meeting at all?”

The TTBA, in its July 20 letter to Seecharan, acknowledged that Boodram was not present and did not contribute to the meeting in question.

“We categorically state that Ms. Vicki Boodram was not present and neither did she participate or contribute to the said meeting as reflected in the said minutes,” the TTBA wrote.

Boodram has rejected any confidential settlement, describing the matter as a “gross misrepresentation of fact” and is demanding a full public apology, correction of the official record, and coverage of her legal fees. “My client will not be intimidated into accepting secrecy over truth,” Seecharan stated.

The implications of the matter are far-reaching. Boodram’s legal team argued that if the quorum was illegitimately formed and the meeting improperly recorded, then any decisions—including constitutional amendments are “null, void, and unconstitutional,” referencing the legal principle of “the fruit of the forbidden tree.”

The TTBA leadership now faces mounting pressure to account publicly for the controversy, as the integrity of the Association’s governance and transparency hangs in the balance.