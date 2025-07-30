APNU members launch blistering attack on PPP/C in South Ruimveldt Park meeting

A community meeting held last evening by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) in South Ruimveldt Park saw a turnout of fewer than 30 people and saw blistering attacks on the PPP/C government.

The evening featured speeches from Shawn Benn, Wayne Ellis, Richard Houte and Davina Rogers, all community members who expressed anti-corruption sentiments and advocated for an APNU government.

Ellis opened the community meeting with a message directed at young people, lamenting the current state of public services. He recalled learning to swim in a clean Creek in 1972, a contrast to its current “stink and dirty” condition, which he equated to the “PPPC government.” Ellis condemned the PPP’s alleged promotion of “handouts” over education, stating that “success is education, not handouts.” He announced a proposed APNU policy to offer a “$50,000 stipend and others” to encourage young people to return to education from nursery to university, emphasizing “no excuses for tertiary and technical education.” He criticized the current education system as “no good, just like the PPP” accusing the government of “fighting to stifle upward mobility of the future generation” and wanting citizens to be mere “contractors, just to clean the gutters.”

Benn said: “Under the APNU you decide what you eat, what you drink, what you wear, where you go, how you eat, where you sleep, and your condition of life, and your well- being,”‘ Benn declar-ed. He asserted that an APNU government would empower Guyanese to “go to the system and get out of the system what it is we want for ourselves and our development. And this is real empowerment.”

Benn criticized the PPP for “depriving our community, not only of economic resources, but of the goodness of

educational opportunities,” leading to young people becoming “deprived and underprivileged.” He urged the crowd to reject the PPP’s “handouts” and vote for self- empowerment on September 1st, stressing that the election is about “our own interest, our self-interest to ensure that we vote for the improvement of ourselves.” He further accused the current government of “muzzling the voice of our people” in Parliament, claiming APNU representatives “can’t even use the word corruption”.” Benn ended by appealing to the attendees to “take back your voice and “take back your power” by voting APNU back into office to avoid “perpetual poverty and difficulty.’” He championed the People’s National Congress for having “designed, crafted, engineered, and implemented the apparatus and infrastructure that has run this country from independence until now.” He further claimed that despite billions in oil money, the current government has mismanaged funds, highlighting that the APNU administration, with fewer resources, achieved more for the people, including raising public service salaries and pensions. He then commended Aubrey Norton as APNU’s presidential candidate, calling him distinguished gentleman” who has “sacrificed his entire public life for this country.”

Hoyte focused on the deterioration of public services, particularly water supply and electricity. He said that between 2015 and 2020, the APNU government delivered “water at a high level of service and a high quality,” but since 2020, “you cannot drink the water that is coming out of your pipe.” Hoyte attributed this decline to the PPP allegedly removing experienced personnel and replacing them with “their friends and families.” He also criticized the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), citing frequent blackouts and an alleged attempt to ‘sell GPL” and replace local workers with “foreign nationals.” Hoyte questioned the benefits of the government’s infrastructure projects, Such as roads, asking, “How much have the citizens of this country individually benefited from the high resources?” He asserted that an APNU administration led by Aubrey Compton Norton would “put people first.”

Rogers, another community member, spoke about the struggles faced by women, children, and people with disabilities. She voiced her support for Aubrey Norton and Prime Ministerial candidate Juretha Fernandes, stating, “|’m voting A.P.N.U. because I need a change We all need a change.” Rogers highlighted challenges faced by women, including a lack of justice for victims of rape and murder, and daily struggles with transportation for children due to the removal of school buses. She called for the return of school buses at “all the schools in Guyana.” Rogers also brought attention to the mistreatment of people with disabilities, recounting her own 11-year-old son, who she says has never received public assistance. She expressed frustration with bureaucratic hurdles at government offices, stating that people with disabilities are “getting treated like dogs.” She called for an APNU government to support senior citizens with housing and provide wheelchairs and walking sticks for those in need, emphasizing that the current government prioritizes “friends and family.” Rogers ended with a call to action, urging a “tsunami” of votes for APNU on September 1st, proclaiming, “For Guyana to grow, the PPP got to go! For progress, for the future of this nation, for prosperity, for righteousness, the PPP must gol!”