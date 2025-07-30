Colombia’s embassy relaunched

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips has underscored Guyana’s commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Colombia.

He was speaking last evening during a reception held in honour of Colombia’s 215th Independence anniversary, in conjunction with the official opening of its newly re-established Embassy in Georgetown.

In March 2018, more than two decades after the Colombian Embassy was closed here, Georgetown and Bogota discussed having one re-established. Then Minister of Foreign Affairs and acting Prime Minister, Carl Greenidge had told Stabroek News, “They had economic problems which led to the closure and now (2018) they are discussing having a Colombian Embassy here again.”

The Colombian embassy had been housed at the western corner of Peter Rose and Church Streets. It is now housed at the World Trade Centre on High Street.