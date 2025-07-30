Essequibo labourer held two days after sentenced in absentia to one year in jail

An Essequibo labourer who was sentenced in absentia to one year’s jail for wounding was held two days later by the police.

The police say that Rohit Lall, a 28-year-old labourer of Paradise, Essequibo Coast was charged with committing the offence on Hardat Bacchus, a 31-year-old construction worker of Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast, on 21st April 2025, at Walton Hall.

On the 23rd July 2025, the case was heard at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke, and the defendant was absent. An ex parte trial was conducted, and the defendant was found guilty and sentenced to one year’s imprisonment in absentia. He was subsequently arrested on Friday 25th July 2025.